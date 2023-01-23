'Heartbroken': Endangered Bird Dies In 'Unusual' Circumstances At Texas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo announced that an endangered vulture in its Wilds of Africa habitat died over the weekend. WFAA reported that the zoo says it is an "unusual" death.

A zoo spokesperson wrote in an email, "The circumstances of the death are unusual, and the death does not appear to be from natural causes. We cannot share many details until Dallas PD has had more time to look into this matter."

The statement also says that the zoo staffers are "heartbroken over this tremendous loss."

Dallas police said in a statement that the bird was found dead in its enclosure. Police said, "The preliminary investigation determined the bird was found dead in its enclosure. The cause of death has not been determined at this time, but the death is being investigated as suspicious."

This is the second incident involving the Dallas Zoo this month. A leopard enclosure was seemingly intentionally cut, causing the leopard to escape. The leopard was saved, but police announced that they had an open investigation into the disappearance.

Since the leopard incident, the zoo has added additional cameras throughout the area and increased on-site security patrols during overnight hours. The zoo said, "We will continue to implement and expand our security measures to whatever level necessary to keep our animals and staff safe."