Sam Smith Addresses Rumor They're Actually Adele In Drag

Being a celebrity in the modern age means you also have to navigate some pretty strange rumors, from dating and feuds to speculation you were replaced by a clone. Sam Smith has heard some of the rumors about themself, including one that involves another famous singer.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday (January 23), the "Stay With Me" singer revealed to host Drew Barrymore the "craziest" rumor they have ever hear about themself.

"Everyone seems to think that I'm Adele in drag," they said, to the audience's laughter. Smith clarified, "Because we've never been seen in the same room together. And if you slow down her voice, it sounds maybe a bit like mine. So people think that we're the same person and I'm just in drag right now.

The hilarious rumor was shared by the show on Twitter in a preview of the episode, seen below.