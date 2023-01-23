Travis Barker Unveils Sweet New Tattoo Honoring Kourtney Kardashian
By Sarah Tate
January 23, 2023
Travis Barker is no stranger to getting a tattoo, especially if it holds a significant meaning to someone or something in his life. His newest addition appears to be a loving tribute to someone very special: his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.
The blink-182 drummer took to his Instagram on Saturday (January 21) to share some snapshots of his life, including a shirtless mirror pic showing off the new ink on his upper thigh. In a closeup, fans get a better look at the hyper realistic tattoo of a set of smoldering eyes, placed just above the rocker's tribute to his late friend DJ AM.
"Oh hey there," he captioned the post. Other photos include a snap of Barker in front of a mural and a cheeky pic with Barker crouched behind his wife as she poses for her own selfie.
According to Page Six, Kardashian seemingly confirmed the eyes now inked on her husband's thigh are hers after sharing the photo on her Instagram Stories alongside a flirty eye emoji.
This isn't Barker's first tattoo honoring his wife, and he in fact has unveiled several tats dedicated to her over the course of their relationship, including Kardashian's name inked over his heart and one she did herself, writing "I love you" on his forearm.