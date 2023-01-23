Travis Barker Unveils Sweet New Tattoo Honoring Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker is no stranger to getting a tattoo, especially if it holds a significant meaning to someone or something in his life. His newest addition appears to be a loving tribute to someone very special: his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

The blink-182 drummer took to his Instagram on Saturday (January 21) to share some snapshots of his life, including a shirtless mirror pic showing off the new ink on his upper thigh. In a closeup, fans get a better look at the hyper realistic tattoo of a set of smoldering eyes, placed just above the rocker's tribute to his late friend DJ AM.

"Oh hey there," he captioned the post. Other photos include a snap of Barker in front of a mural and a cheeky pic with Barker crouched behind his wife as she poses for her own selfie.