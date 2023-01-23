Travis Barker Unveils Sweet New Tattoo Honoring Kourtney Kardashian

By Sarah Tate

January 23, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Travis Barker is no stranger to getting a tattoo, especially if it holds a significant meaning to someone or something in his life. His newest addition appears to be a loving tribute to someone very special: his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

The blink-182 drummer took to his Instagram on Saturday (January 21) to share some snapshots of his life, including a shirtless mirror pic showing off the new ink on his upper thigh. In a closeup, fans get a better look at the hyper realistic tattoo of a set of smoldering eyes, placed just above the rocker's tribute to his late friend DJ AM.

"Oh hey there," he captioned the post. Other photos include a snap of Barker in front of a mural and a cheeky pic with Barker crouched behind his wife as she poses for her own selfie.

According to Page Six, Kardashian seemingly confirmed the eyes now inked on her husband's thigh are hers after sharing the photo on her Instagram Stories alongside a flirty eye emoji.

This isn't Barker's first tattoo honoring his wife, and he in fact has unveiled several tats dedicated to her over the course of their relationship, including Kardashian's name inked over his heart and one she did herself, writing "I love you" on his forearm.

Travis Barker
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.