Anne Heche's 13-Year-Old Son Breaks Silence 5 Months After Her Death
By Dani Medina
January 24, 2023
More than five months after the death of Anne Heche, her son is speaking out.
In a heartfelt statement to the Los Angeles Inquisitor magazine, which put together several tributes and "real-life commentary" from her "closest friends and chosen family," Heche's 13-year-old son Atlas Heche Tupper spoke publicly for the first time about his mother's death.
"My mom was the brightest person I’ve ever known. She always knew how to solve a problem, or help a friend. She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her," Atlas said.
Heche shared Atlas with ex James Tupper, who she had a long-term relationship with from 2007 until their separation in 2018.
"Anne and I were together for more than a decade, we have a beautiful son together and in that time, she was the very definition of light in our lives, always bringing fun, love and energy. She will always be remembered in our hearts and minds," Tupper told the Los Angeles Inquisitor.
The I Know What You Did Last Summer actress also has another son, Homer, 20, with ex-husband Coleman "Coley" Laffoon, who she left for Tupper after their divorce in 2009. Homer was appointed the general administrator of Heche's estate in November 2022.
At the time of Heche's death, Laffoon took to social media to share that "Homer is OK" and is "grieving, of course." "It's rough, it's really rough, probably as anybody can imagine. But he's surrounded by family and he's strong and he is going to be OK," he said on social media at the time. Tupper also shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, saying "love you forever."
Heche died August 11, 2022 after a fiery car crash left her in a coma. Her her cause of death was ruled as smoke inhalation and thermal injuries as a result of burns sustained in the crash.