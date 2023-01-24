Anne Heche's 13-Year-Old Son Breaks Silence 5 Months After Her Death

More than five months after the death of Anne Heche, her son is speaking out.

In a heartfelt statement to the Los Angeles Inquisitor magazine, which put together several tributes and "real-life commentary" from her "closest friends and chosen family," Heche's 13-year-old son Atlas Heche Tupper spoke publicly for the first time about his mother's death.

"My mom was the brightest person I’ve ever known. She always knew how to solve a problem, or help a friend. She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her," Atlas said.