Ava Max Shares 3 Surprises With Fans Ahead Of Her Album Release

By Rebekah Gonzalez

December 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Ava Max is heading toward an exciting 2023. The hitmaker is gearing up for the release of her sophomore album Diamonds & Dancefloors and although fans have already received three singles from the upcoming album, that didn't stop her from sharing snippets of three unreleased tracks before the year ends.

Over the holidays, Ava teased fans with snippets of three new songs and their accompanying visualizers. The most recent snippet from a song called "Last Night on Earth," arrived on Tuesday night (December 27th). The video shows Ava dancing on a city rooftop in a pink, frilly dress while the mid-tempo electro-pop track plays.

The night before, Ava shared a snippet of the song "In The Dark." Basked in red light and wearing black lingerie on a bed, the singer croons, "Why do you only love me in the dark?/ Why do you promise underneath the stars?"

Then, on Christmas Day (December 25th), Ava shared a snippet of the song "Cold As Ice." The visualizer featured Ava singing into a retro microphone donning a sparkly silver bra complete with a matching skirt and boots.

The Diamonds & Dancefloors era was introduced in March with the release of the lead single "Maybe You're the Problem." In a later interview on The Today Show, Ava revealed that the album "will make you cry and dance at the same time," and described it as "basically heartbreak on the dancefloor."

After postponing its initial October 14th, 2022 release date to 2023, the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball performer also changed the cover art from a close-up of her face surrounded by diamonds to an aerial shot of her laying in a sea of diamonds.

Diamonds & Dancefloors drops on January 27th, 2023.

