Ava Max Shares 3 Surprises With Fans Ahead Of Her Album Release

Ava Max is heading toward an exciting 2023. The hitmaker is gearing up for the release of her sophomore album Diamonds & Dancefloors and although fans have already received three singles from the upcoming album, that didn't stop her from sharing snippets of three unreleased tracks before the year ends.

Over the holidays, Ava teased fans with snippets of three new songs and their accompanying visualizers. The most recent snippet from a song called "Last Night on Earth," arrived on Tuesday night (December 27th). The video shows Ava dancing on a city rooftop in a pink, frilly dress while the mid-tempo electro-pop track plays.