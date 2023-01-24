Blink-182 Share Footage From First Live Rehearsals In Nearly A Decade

It's all really happening!

Blink-182 plan to kick off their highly anticipated world tour in March, and it'll be the first time the classic Mark, Tom and Travis lineup hit the road together in nearly a decade. From the looks of social media, the trio have begun preparing for the massive production with live rehearsals.

Mark Hoppus shared a photo of himself and Tom DeLonge on Instagram with the caption "The first time we’ve rehearsed for live shows together since 2014."

Tom took it a step further and shared a video showing off the whole rehearsal space and crew. "And it begins…." he captioned his Instagram post.

