Flea Shares Photo Evidence That Chad Smith Likes Watching Him Pee

By Katrina Nattress

January 25, 2023

Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently on tour in New Zealand, and Flea shared a photo on Instagram of the lush landscape...that he's urinating on. And that's not all. His bandmate Chad Smith is sitting in an adirondack chair watching him do it!

"Chad watching me pee again," he captioned the post. The "again" just begs the question: how many times has Chad watched Flea pee? Considering RHCP have been a band for 40 years, the answer is probably more than he can count.

After spending so much time together over the years, it's no surprise the bandmates are close. Flea shared another hilarious photo of himself and the band's drummer in October to commemorate his 61st birthday.

See Flea's latest silly post below.

RHCP's world tour comes fresh off the heels of an electric closing set at iHeartRadio's ALTer Ego. They'll be embarking on the North American leg of tour in March. Check out a full list of dates below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers North American Tour Dates

Mar 29 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Apr 01 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Apr 06 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME

Apr 08 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

Apr 14 – Syracuse, NY– JMA Wireless Dome

May 12 – San Diego, CA – Snap Dragon Stadium

May 14 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

May 17 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

May 19 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival

May 25 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

Red Hot Chili Peppers
