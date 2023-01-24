Flea Shares Photo Evidence That Chad Smith Likes Watching Him Pee

Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently on tour in New Zealand, and Flea shared a photo on Instagram of the lush landscape...that he's urinating on. And that's not all. His bandmate Chad Smith is sitting in an adirondack chair watching him do it!

"Chad watching me pee again," he captioned the post. The "again" just begs the question: how many times has Chad watched Flea pee? Considering RHCP have been a band for 40 years, the answer is probably more than he can count.

After spending so much time together over the years, it's no surprise the bandmates are close. Flea shared another hilarious photo of himself and the band's drummer in October to commemorate his 61st birthday.

See Flea's latest silly post below.