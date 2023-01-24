Niall Horan's Third Studio Album Is Finally Becoming A Reality

Niall Horan's new music is finally becoming a reality!

The "Slow Hands" singer launched a new website dedicated to the launch of his third studio album. Niall announced the new website, heavenwontbethesame.com, in a TikTok on Tuesday (January 24). The new video of him showcases a new song, presumably from his upcoming album.

When you click on the website, you're taken to a landing page that has a blue and white candle lit in front of a cloudy sky. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the candle has actually been melting since it was launched. Does that mean we'll get new music when the candle is fully melted?

The website's title is "NH3 Loading...," which is a nod to the release of his third studio album, his first in three years after the release of Heartbreak Weather in 2020 and his debut solo album Flicker in 2017.

At the bottom of the site, you can find two links: his TikTok account and mailing list. Another fan pointed out that the website's source code says to "check back every day." An Instagram account for the website has also been created, @heavenwontbethesame.