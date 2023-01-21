Fans Think Niall Horan's New Song Sounds A Lot Like One Direction Favorite

Niall Horan is teasing us once again with a snippet of one of his new songs — but fans think it sounds like something they've heard before.

The "Slow Hands" singer shared three TikToks this week, the most recent on Saturday (January 21) afternoon, in which he gives fans a glimpse into his new music. The first video, in reply to a comment that said, "THIS IS GONNA BE NIALL YEARRRR," shows Niall strumming along to his guitar.

"In the famous words of DJ Khaled…ANOTHER ONE," he captioned the video, probably alluding to "another" video of him teasing fans with new music.