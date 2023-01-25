Doja Cat Wears A Mustache & Soul Patch To Paris Fashion Show
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 25, 2023
Doja Cat was quite the sight at the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show on Wednesday, January 25th. The singer donned a ruffled white and green striped shirt under a very oversized brown and white striped blazer with matching pants. Doja ditched an elaborate makeup look and instead wore a mustache, soul patch, and eyebrows. According to Elle, they were all made from faux eyelashes.
The unexpected look quickly went viral on Twitter with people being surprised by how good Doja looked in drag. "She is having so much fun and I’m here for it," wrote one fan. "It’s giving 2000’s rnb male," another fan hilariously pointed out.
Videos of Doja sitting near the runway also surfaced on Twitter which showed her laughing at photos of herself and touching up her mustache. Just a few days ago, Doja went viral for covering herself in 30,000 red crystals. The elaborate look was reportedly inspired by Dante's Inferno and the makeup artist behind the look, Pat McGrath, revealed how much work went into it on an Instagram post. "Doja's sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look...," McGrath wrote. "The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece of sparkling brilliance."
Fellow Fashion Week attendee Kylie Jenner also made headlines this week for wearing a gown featuring a life-sized realistic lion's head.
Doja looks so foineee with an eyelash mustache pic.twitter.com/Npvy9lPGBB— 𝑫𝒆𝒛 (@Beenlikedez) January 25, 2023