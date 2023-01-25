Doja Cat Wears A Mustache & Soul Patch To Paris Fashion Show

Doja Cat was quite the sight at the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show on Wednesday, January 25th. The singer donned a ruffled white and green striped shirt under a very oversized brown and white striped blazer with matching pants. Doja ditched an elaborate makeup look and instead wore a mustache, soul patch, and eyebrows. According to Elle, they were all made from faux eyelashes.

The unexpected look quickly went viral on Twitter with people being surprised by how good Doja looked in drag. "She is having so much fun and I’m here for it," wrote one fan. "It’s giving 2000’s rnb male," another fan hilariously pointed out.