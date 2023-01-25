Harry Styles was spotted with his rumored high school ex-girlfriend in London this week.

The "Adore You" singer and Ellis Calcutt were seen catching up and grabbing coffee and a snack in London on Wednesday (January 25), Page Six reports. In the photos, Harry is seen in Nike joggers, a North Face puffer jacket, black sunglasses, a claw clip in his hair and a Pleasing tote bag on his shoulder. Ellis was seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black coat and a green turtleneck with matching beanie.

Styles and Calcutt reportedly dated in the early 2010s following the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's fling from Taylor Swift, the news outlet reports. They were quick to dispel rumors, however. "Wow, you people are sooo quick to make up rumours," she wrote on social media in 2012. She went on to say that she and Harry "went for coffee together as we haven’t seen each other since last year" — similar to what we saw Wednesday.

Styles' outing with Calcutt comes two months after he split from girlfriend Olivia Wilde. "There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa. This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond," a source told Page Six at the time.

All we know is Harry better get back to the States — and fast! He's set to finish out the rescheduled shows of his residency at LA's Kia Forum on Thursday, Friday and Sunday before heading to Palm Springs for shows on January 31 and his birthday, February 1.