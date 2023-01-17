Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'

Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive.

"It's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," the source said. "The right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury."

The friend continued, saying that Renner could take up to two years before he completely recovers. "Jeremy was in a lot of pain, and was having difficulty breathing," they said. "He knew he was in bad shape and that he might not make it out of this."

Renner has remained in the hospital since being run over by a 14,330-pound snowplow on Sunday, January 1st, near Mt. Rose Highway near downtown Reno. Just days after the intense accident, Renner shared an update on Instagram showing the extent of his injuries. "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏," he wrote. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Since then, the actor has shared several updates with the public via his Instagram as he continues "making positive progress" on his long road to recovery. In a statement to People on January 10th, Renner's sister said, "We are so thrilled with his progress. If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He's crushing all of the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."