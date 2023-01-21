Jeremy Renner shared another update on social media as he recovers at home from a tragic snowplow accident on New Year's Day.

The Avengers star shared a photo of him in bed at home with a positive update about his recovery. "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all," he wrote.

Renner also revealed the extent of his injuries. He said he broke more than 30 bones in the accident. "These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all," he continued.

A slew of celebrities flooded the comments with well wishes, including Chris Hemsworth, Heidi Klum, Anitta and Kygo.