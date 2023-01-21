Jeremy Renner Reveals The Extent Of His Injuries After Snowplow Accident
By Dani Medina
January 21, 2023
Jeremy Renner shared another update on social media as he recovers at home from a tragic snowplow accident on New Year's Day.
The Avengers star shared a photo of him in bed at home with a positive update about his recovery. "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all," he wrote.
Renner also revealed the extent of his injuries. He said he broke more than 30 bones in the accident. "These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all," he continued.
A slew of celebrities flooded the comments with well wishes, including Chris Hemsworth, Heidi Klum, Anitta and Kygo.
Renner's latest update comes days after the horrific 911 call from the accident was released. In the audio, you can hear Renner's neighbor saying, "He got crushed up on his right side. His right chest and upper torso, his ribs, they look like they might be crushed. He's got a head wound as well," the neighbor is heard saying, adding that Renner was "short of breath" and in "a lot of pain." At the time, the neighbor said Renner was "conscious" but "slowly drifting off."
Last week, a source told People Renner is "making positive progress" although he faces "a long road to recovery." He's also "crushing all progress goals." His condition, however, is "much worse than anyone knows," a friend of Renner's told the Daily Mail.
Renner has remained in the hospital since New Year's Day after being involved in a tragic snowplow incident. He underwent surgery for his injuries after he was ran over by a 14,000 snowplow near Mt. Rose Highway outside of downtown Reno, Nevada. The actor suffered "blunt chest trauma and other orthopedic injuries," a spokesperson said. He was reportedly being a good Samaritan and helping someone who was stranded in the show at the time of the horrific freak accident. "He was helping someone stranded in the snow. He is always helping others," said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve.