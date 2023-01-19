Horrifying 911 Audio Emerges From Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident
By Dani Medina
January 19, 2023
Jeremy Renner can be heard moaning as a neighbor begs for help in 911 audio from the Avengers star's tragic snowplow accident earlier this month.
In the 911 call, obtained by TMZ, you can hear just how much pain Renner is in as a neighbor tells the operator the extent of his injuries. "He got crushed up on his right side. His right chest and upper torso, his ribs, they look like they might be crushed. He's got a head wound as well," the neighbor is heard saying, adding that Renner was "short of breath" and in "a lot of pain." At the time, the neighbor said Renner was "conscious" but "slowly drifting off."
Until paramedics arrived, the neighbor helped Renner and "got him covered in blankets. His head's covered," they said on the call.
You can listen to the 911 audio below (or here if it doesn't load):
The 911 audio was released a day after Renner announced on social media he returned home after being hospitalized for a few weeks. In a reply to the Mayor of Kingstown official Twitter account, a show Renner stars in, he said, "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏"
Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏— Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 17, 2023
Last week, Renner gave us another glimpse into his recovery at the hospital. The video clip shows Renner being wheeled around in his hospital bed on his way to a medical scan. "I wish you all a very special night," he captioned the video.
Earlier this week, a source told People Renner is "making positive progress" although he faces "a long road to recovery." He's also "crushing all progress goals." His condition, however, is "much worse than anyone knows," a friend of Renner's told the Daily Mail.
Renner has remained in the hospital since New Year's Day after being involved in a tragic snowplow incident. He underwent surgery for his injuries after he was ran over by a 14,000 snowplow near Mt. Rose Highway outside of downtown Reno, Nevada. The actor suffered "blunt chest trauma and other orthopedic injuries," a spokesperson said. He was reportedly being a good Samaritan and helping someone who was stranded in the show at the time of the horrific freak accident. "He was helping someone stranded in the snow. He is always helping others," said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve.