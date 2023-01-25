Kim Kardashian Gets Restraining Order Against Man Who Thinks She's His Wife

Kim Kardashian was granted a restraining order against an obsessed fan who reportedly referred to her as his "wife," posted sexually explicit messages about her online, and sent her creepy packages. According to TMZ, the Kardashians star claimed that the man caused her to suffer from extreme emotional distress. The fan has been identified as Jomonie Victor Zigler and first made contact with Kim in December 2022 after obtaining her address. The packages he sent her included items like a diamond ring and keys to a hotel room. He also attempted to gain entry into her Calabasas property. To make the situation creepier, Zigler reportedly has a criminal history that includes firearms and threats.

Kim's lawyer, Shawn Holley, filed for a restraining order on the star's behalf after her security was forced to restrain Zigler at the gate of her property. “I never provided him with my address and never asked him to send me these packages,” wrote Kim per court docs obtained by TMZ. “These packages contain various items, including a diamond engagement ring, and keys to a hotel room.”

She continued, "I am concerned about the extent of his delusion belief we are in or will be in an intimate relationship, particularly because it appears he has spent significant funds purchasing items to send to me."

The court agreed to grant Kardashian a temporary restraining order against Zigler and an official hearing is due sometime in February. Last year, Kim filed a protective order against another obsessed fan who sent her letters that threatened her life, and the lives of her children as well as threatened to bomb her office.