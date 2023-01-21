Internet Trolls Kim Kardashian In The Most Epic Way After Latest Purchase
By Dani Medina
January 21, 2023
Kim Kardashian recently purchased her latest piece of celebrity memorabilia and the internet is having a field day!
Earlier this week, the SKIMS founder bought the late Princess Diana's famous diamond cross necklace for a whopping $197,453, TMZ reports. The Attallah Cross made famous by Princess Diana is the latest piece in Kim K's collection. In 2011, she spent over $137 on Elizabeth Taylor's jewelry collection, and six years later she dished out $379,000 for Jackie Kennedy Onassis's Cartier watch. And let's not forget she borrowed Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress to wear to the 2022 Met Gala.
Now, the internet is trolling Kardashian in the most epic way — her name was even trending on Saturday (January 21) when users broke some (fake) breaking news of their own about the hilarious pop culture items Kim jokingly purchased. Among some of the items Kim hilariously purchased are Hannah Montana's wig, Ringo Starr's Sgt Pepper suit, Taylor Swift's 'The Red Tour' ringmaster costume and more.
Take a look at some of the best memes below:
Kim Kardashian has bought the iconic “Hannah Montana” wig for $25M, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/GYpTXWL62c— pure flower honey 💐 (@purethiquekj) January 19, 2023
Kim Kardashian has bought Dianna Agron’s iconic Cheerios uniform for $2.3 million, reports TMZ. pic.twitter.com/pcGyVUGDhO— doctor lesbian (@flealore) January 20, 2023
Kim Kardashian has purchased Childish Gambino’s hawaiian shirt at auction for $3005k, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/QrK6FirRk1— Roscoe's Wetcast (@RoscoesWetCast) January 20, 2023
BREAKING: Kim Kardashian has purchased the deed to Marvin Gardens for $280. pic.twitter.com/BwjAiS2Xl3— J3FF (@_jeffpardy_) January 20, 2023
Kim kardashian has reportedly bought Prince Williams basic blue jumper pic.twitter.com/Jw1fYHrFsD— Aimee🌷 (@CambridgeAimee) January 21, 2023
Kim Kardashian has bought Ringo Starr’s Sgt. Pepper Suit for $1.3M, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/3m8aGwaWX1— ari 🍏 (@gaybeatle) January 20, 2023
Kim Kardashian has purchased Taylor Swift's iconic 'The Red Tour' Ringmaster Costume for reportedly $328k, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/v4ii2AFdox— MAStermind (1989 CD fanatic) (@samisntokay) January 20, 2023
BREAKING: Kim Kardashian has bought the donut Ariana Grande licked for $857,000, TMZ reports. ‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/fU8iErPFHV— Maria 🧣🦄🌫️ (@science_main) January 20, 2023
Kim Kardashian has bought the iconic Comic Book Dress worn by Selena Gomez on Wizards of Waverly Place for $207k, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/LMYqUHCs7N— fran (@SELSREP) January 20, 2023
BREAKING: Kim Kardashian has purchased Mama Bear’s infamous polka dot dress and cap for $10,000,000, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/HO6XOa7SJ7— Liz Laribee (@lizlaribee) January 21, 2023
Kim Kardashian has bought Chris Martin’s iconic Viva La Vida jacket for an estimated $420k, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/etlDwbibwF— Rafael (@RafaeIVentura) January 20, 2023
Kim Kardashian has reportedly bought Olivia Rodrigo’s iconic 2022 “Grammys” dress for $500k!— noufa (@M1SSTHIS) January 20, 2023
She won against 327 other bidders. pic.twitter.com/Rq5TzRRLZj
Kim Kardashian has bought the tunnel under ocean boulevard from Lana Del Rey for $1.09M, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/ouafa0HKEJ— 𝓌𝒾𝓁𝓈𝒽𝒾𝓇𝑒 𝒷𝑜𝓊𝓁𝑒𝓋𝒶𝓇𝒹 🥀 (@LanaGallery) January 20, 2023
Kim Kardashian dives to the bottom of the ocean to get that necklace the old lady dropped reports TMZ pic.twitter.com/qu6NK9RH05— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) January 20, 2023
Kim Kardashian has purchased rachel green's iconic dress for reportedly $893k, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/bFKCz7pJkw— 💭 (@shutupjoeyy) January 21, 2023
Kim Kardashian has purchased Doctor Strange’s Cloak of Levitation, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/ZaOESJXMPi— Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) January 20, 2023
Kim Kardashian has bought the iconic Lana Del Rey mesh mask for $109k, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/vRA8WLCXp9— Lanaism (@LanaismPoland) January 19, 2023
Kim Kardashian has purchased Rory Gilmore’s iconic Gilmore Girls season 1 sweater for reportedly $328k, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/Xj98Xzn5GO— 💭 (@thinkergilmore) January 20, 2023
BREAKING: Kim Kardashian has purchased J. Woww’s iconic yellow halter top for a record breaking $400,000 pic.twitter.com/kNT4wF6ROt— The Betchelor🥀 (@betchelorpod) January 19, 2023
kim kardashian has purchased the red instagram swimsuit for $500,000 pic.twitter.com/CuQBu02EFB— grace holland🐰 (@thebiggestyee) January 21, 2023
Kim Kardashian has purchased Miley Cyrus’s iconic Hannah Montana: The Movie cocktail dress for reportedly $558k, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/63r1FcSiZm— out of context hannah montana (@OCHannahMontana) January 20, 2023
Kim Kardashian has purchased Rhaenyra Targaryens Crown for $500k, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/onjUJzOxpt— westerosies (@westerosies) January 20, 2023
Kim Kardashian has bought the iconic marker dress designed by Harper Finkle for $231k, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/o76t2MQYva— myesha thee stallion (@myeshachou) January 19, 2023
Kim Kardashian has purchased the Lizzie McGuire Movie igloo dress for $1.2 million, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/QSTIozOMqq— S.LIZ (@slizagna) January 21, 2023
kim kardashian has bought the blue or white dress for $500k, tmz reports pic.twitter.com/4b61AeLQ4B— good kitty (@biasberlin) January 21, 2023