Internet Trolls Kim Kardashian In The Most Epic Way After Latest Purchase

By Dani Medina

January 21, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian recently purchased her latest piece of celebrity memorabilia and the internet is having a field day!

Earlier this week, the SKIMS founder bought the late Princess Diana's famous diamond cross necklace for a whopping $197,453, TMZ reports. The Attallah Cross made famous by Princess Diana is the latest piece in Kim K's collection. In 2011, she spent over $137 on Elizabeth Taylor's jewelry collection, and six years later she dished out $379,000 for Jackie Kennedy Onassis's Cartier watch. And let's not forget she borrowed Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress to wear to the 2022 Met Gala.

Now, the internet is trolling Kardashian in the most epic way — her name was even trending on Saturday (January 21) when users broke some (fake) breaking news of their own about the hilarious pop culture items Kim jokingly purchased. Among some of the items Kim hilariously purchased are Hannah Montana's wig, Ringo Starr's Sgt Pepper suit, Taylor Swift's 'The Red Tour' ringmaster costume and more.

Take a look at some of the best memes below:

