Kim Kardashian & Kids Join Star-Studded Cast Of 'PAW Patrol' Movie Sequel

PAW Patrol 2 just announced its star-studded cast and it does not disappoint!

Kim Kardashian, who was a voice actor for "Delores" in the original film, is back for the sequel — and so are two of her kids! North West, 9, and Saint West, 7,have also been added to the cast, which includes the ranks of Kristen Bell, Serena Williams, James Marsden, Taraji P. Henson, and Ron Pardo, the movie announced Wednesday (January 25).

PAW Patrol 2: The Mighty Movie is set to be released by Paramount on October 13. Here's a bit about the movie, per The Hollywood Reporter:

The PAW Patrol pups get superpowers after a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City. For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups’ archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it’s too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

The first PAW Patrol movie earned over $150 million at the box office worldwide.