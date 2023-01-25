Rick Ross Reveals The Real Reason Why He Has Never Driven A Tesla

“I won’t have a smart car — well, I won’t say I won’t have a smart car, but I’ve never ridden in a Tesla, never in my life,” he explained. “And the reason being is because I’ve always had in the back of my mind, the government could tap into the brain of the car.”



From there, he hilariously portrays a hypothetical situation involving the police. He believes cops would be able to locate him and program the car to bring the rapper right to them.



“‘Ok, where’s Rick?’” Ross begins as he imitates a police officer. “‘He’s over there. Bring him in for questioning.’ N***a like, ‘Where am I going? It’s leaving Wing Stop before the wings are even done!’ You pull up to the building and an agent walk out, ‘Hey, Rick.’”



There were definitely no smart cars in sight at his inaugural car show last year. The multi-platinum rapper held the event at his mansion in Georgia. Numerous rappers, car experts and other fans pulled up to see a massive display of cars from around the country. Rozay also performed a slew of his hits at the end of the show.