Britney Spears Breaks Silence After Concerned Fans Called Cops On Her

Britney Spears is speaking out for the first time after concerned fans called the police to perform a wellness check on her at home when her Instagram account was deleted.

It all went down on Wednesday (January 25) — Ventura County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the "Gimme More" singer's house and determined there was no reason to believe she was in danger. "I can confirm that we did get calls into our dispatch, and essentially, I can confirm that we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or any kind of danger," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office told Page Six.

After the wellness check, a source told TMZ that Spears was "annoyed" about the visit. Now, she's speaking out herself. In a tweet on Thursday (January 26) afternoon, Britney said things "went a little too far." "As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded," she began. "The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately. This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward."

She signed off with, "All the love."