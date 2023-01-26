John Legend Shares Adorable First Photo With Daughter Esti
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 26, 2023
John Legend has shared his first photo with his newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens. The musician was all smiles in the photo as he held his new baby in his arms. Fans and friends of Legend and Chrissy Teigen took to the comments to congratulate the excited dad. One friend pointed out, "Literally it’s been five minutes and already she looks just like you dude." Other commenters agreed with another person telling him, "Yes, John she's beautiful! And totally your twin." Teigen also popped up in the comments to express her love for her new daughter. "eeeee I love her."
Legend and Teigen welcomed their third child on Friday, January 13th. The news first broke when Legend announced the baby's arrival during a private concert just hours after Teigen gave birth. Several days later the parents took to Instagram to reveal Esti's name along with an adorable family photo of her two oldest children — 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles — holding their little sister. "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕" she wrote in the caption. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X"
Teigen took to her Instagram again to share an up-close photo of Esti, who's just two weeks old. Congrats to the happy family of five.