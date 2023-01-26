John Legend Shares Adorable First Photo With Daughter Esti

Legend and Teigen welcomed their third child on Friday, January 13th. The news first broke when Legend announced the baby's arrival during a private concert just hours after Teigen gave birth. Several days later the parents took to Instagram to reveal Esti's name along with an adorable family photo of her two oldest children — 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles — holding their little sister. "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕" she wrote in the caption. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X"

Teigen took to her Instagram again to share an up-close photo of Esti, who's just two weeks old. Congrats to the happy family of five.