“I don’t know if he’s applied for a visa yet but google it and you’ll see that it seems like he’s a pretty big fan of a person who killed six million Jewish people last century,” Clare told Australia’s Nine Network TV. “People like that who’ve applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected. I expect that if he does apply, he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions they did.”



There's no word on whether Ye has applied for a visa yet. Clare's comments come not long after the Australia’s Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC) called for Ye to be banned from entering the country. Australia reportedly has a history of denying people from crossing its borders. As part of Australia’s Migration Act, There are security and character requirements for non-citizens who want to enter the country. The decision would be up to Immigration Minister Andrew Giles. Giles' office recently issued a statement that said it would not comment on individual cases due to privacy reasons.



"We’ve made the case that this particular individual does not meet the character test and that it would be in the national interest not to grant him a visa and we set out our reasons in some detail," Executive Council of Australian Jewry co-chief Peter Wertheim told Sky News.



The world has yet to forget the outrageous commentary Ye made about the Jewish community during several interviews with right-wing media outlets. Although he offered a slight apology for his outburst, Ye has yet to make up for his bigoted statements.