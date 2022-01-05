WATCH: Brian Kelly Gives Ridiculous Explanation For Notorious Accent Clip

But the claim that people from Boston, who are widely known to have some of the most distinct regional accents in the country, somehow don't, is either a wildly off base or a joke that simply didn't land.

In fairness, Kelly did tell fellow Massachusetts native Tim Hasselbeck "you cannot get on me about my accent because you've got one too" immediately after the comment, so chances are it was sarcastic.

Either way, the Brian Kelly era is off to an interesting start after the Tigers shocked the college football world by swaying the coach away from Notre Dame.

LSU officially announced Kelly as its new head football coach on November 30 after reports of his decision to leave Notre Dame the previous night.

LSU confirmed Kelly will receive a 10-year, $95 million contract, plus incentives, to become the 34th head coach in program history and was scheduled to address reporters during a press conference at 12:00 p.m. on December 1, according to a news release shared on its official website.

Kelly's new contract places him among the highest-paid coaches in college football, trailing only Alabama's Nick Saban -- who Spotrac reported made an annual salary of $10.7 million -- and tying Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher.

“Brian Kelly is the epitome of a winner,” said LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward. “He has built and sustained success at every program he’s led, from multiple undefeated regular seasons and National Coach of the Year honors to national titles and College Football Playoff berths. His credentials and consistency speak for themselves."

Kelly led Notre Dame to two College Football Playoff appearances and a 92-39 record during 11 seasons in South Bend.

The 60-year-old had previously led Cincinnati to consecutive Big East Conference championships during his final two seasons and Central Michigan to a Mid-American Conference title during his final season in Mount Pleasant.

Kelly also led Grand Valley State to consecutive NCAA Division II national championships (2002-03).

LSU announced its decision to mutually part ways with former head coach Ed Orgeron after the 2021 college football season, just 21 months after Orgeron led the program to a College Football Playoff national championship.

Orgeron was in his sixth season as the Tigers' head coach after initially joining the program as a defensive line coach in 2015 and taking over as interim head coach amid Les Miles' termination on September 25, 2016.

The Larose, Louisiana native finished his tenure in Baton Rouge with a 51-20 (31-17 SEC) record, which includes an undefeated 15-0 season in 2019, but had since fallen to 11-11 (8-10 SEC) during his past two seasons.