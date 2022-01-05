WATCH: Brian Kelly Gives Ridiculous Explanation For Notorious Accent Clip
By Jason Hall
January 5, 2022
Recently hired LSU football coach Brian Kelly seems to think you're wicked wrong if you think people from Boston have "strong accents."
During the live broadcast of his new team's TaxAct Texas Bowl blowout loss to Kansas State, Kelly, who attended as a spectator, addressed his now notorious viral video in which he, a Massachusetts native, had a distinct change in dialect, as well as several other moments that led to being roasted on social media since his hiring last month.
“Listen, whether it was dancing or I couldn’t get my accent down with ‘family,' Listen, I’m from Boston. We don’t have strong accents," Kelly said during ESPN's live broadcast as shared by Awful Announcing's Twitter account.
"Listen, I'm from Boston. We don't have strong accents." - Brian Kelly, who is from a different Boston from the one we all know. pic.twitter.com/GVupS5KNjR— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 5, 2022
Let's start with the accent clip.
Sports podcaster Mike Bundt initially shared the video of Kelly addressing the crowd at the Ohio-LSU basketball game on December 1, which was then re-shared by numerous sports media outlets, including the popular Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take's verified account, which tweeted, "1 day at LSU Brian Kelly has developed a southern accent," leading to numerous other accounts joining in on the roast of the former Notre Dame coach.
Brian Kelly making his welcome speech at halftime of the Ohio/LSU basketball game tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jk3bjAvrh8— Mike Bundt (@Mike_Bundt) December 2, 2021
1 day at LSU Brian Kelly has developed a southern accent pic.twitter.com/ct8PUpcEEE— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 3, 2021
Then there's the dancing clip Kelly referred to, which shows the coach moving along to Garth Brooks' 'Callin' Baton Rogue' as if he'd just heard the hit song about his new home for the first time ever while celebrating the commitment of Walker Howard, the nation's No. 5 quarterback, No. 2 player from Louisiana and No. 34 overall prospect for the 2022 national recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Got my coach! 🐯🐯 @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/j0nurt5sMa— Walker Howard (@Walker_Howard4) December 13, 2021
But the claim that people from Boston, who are widely known to have some of the most distinct regional accents in the country, somehow don't, is either a wildly off base or a joke that simply didn't land.
In fairness, Kelly did tell fellow Massachusetts native Tim Hasselbeck "you cannot get on me about my accent because you've got one too" immediately after the comment, so chances are it was sarcastic.
Either way, the Brian Kelly era is off to an interesting start after the Tigers shocked the college football world by swaying the coach away from Notre Dame.
LSU officially announced Kelly as its new head football coach on November 30 after reports of his decision to leave Notre Dame the previous night.
LSU confirmed Kelly will receive a 10-year, $95 million contract, plus incentives, to become the 34th head coach in program history and was scheduled to address reporters during a press conference at 12:00 p.m. on December 1, according to a news release shared on its official website.
Kelly's new contract places him among the highest-paid coaches in college football, trailing only Alabama's Nick Saban -- who Spotrac reported made an annual salary of $10.7 million -- and tying Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher.
“Brian Kelly is the epitome of a winner,” said LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward. “He has built and sustained success at every program he’s led, from multiple undefeated regular seasons and National Coach of the Year honors to national titles and College Football Playoff berths. His credentials and consistency speak for themselves."
Kelly led Notre Dame to two College Football Playoff appearances and a 92-39 record during 11 seasons in South Bend.
The 60-year-old had previously led Cincinnati to consecutive Big East Conference championships during his final two seasons and Central Michigan to a Mid-American Conference title during his final season in Mount Pleasant.
Kelly also led Grand Valley State to consecutive NCAA Division II national championships (2002-03).
LSU announced its decision to mutually part ways with former head coach Ed Orgeron after the 2021 college football season, just 21 months after Orgeron led the program to a College Football Playoff national championship.
Orgeron was in his sixth season as the Tigers' head coach after initially joining the program as a defensive line coach in 2015 and taking over as interim head coach amid Les Miles' termination on September 25, 2016.
The Larose, Louisiana native finished his tenure in Baton Rouge with a 51-20 (31-17 SEC) record, which includes an undefeated 15-0 season in 2019, but had since fallen to 11-11 (8-10 SEC) during his past two seasons.