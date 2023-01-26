Tom DeLonge Says Things Are Getting 'Weird' In Blink-182 Rehearsals

It's been almost 10 years since blink-182 toured with Tom DeLonge, but from the looks of pictures taken during rehearsals not much has changed in the past decade (and that's a good thing!).

Tom's most recent documentation is a photo of him making metal horns while Mark Hoppus poses in a squat position behind him, throwing up two peace signs. "@blink182 rehearsals get weird and there’s just so much sexual tension," Tom hilariously captioned the Instagram post. "it’s dangerous."

The classic Mark, Tom, and Travis trio is warming up for a massive world tour that kicks off in March.

See Tom's post below.