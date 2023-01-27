Ava Max's 'Diamonds & Dancefloors' Is A Must-Listen For Pop Fans

Ava Max's new album Diamonds & Dancefloors is her most personal yet. On Friday, January 27th, the singer dropped her sophomore album nearly three years after she made her debut with 2020's Heaven & Hell. Just days before, Ava revealed that she almost quit music altogether in 2018. "No one knows this but I had a mental breakdown," she told Rolling Stone. "I’m like, ‘God, please, if you’re listening. I need to pay for my gas. My parents, I want to buy them a house. I just want to help the people I love and I want to perform on big stages and I want to have fans and I want people to relate to my music.’ I was yelling this at the top of my lungs,” she said. “I said, ‘If “Sweet but Psycho” does nothing, I’m done.’”