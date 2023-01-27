Ava Max's 'Diamonds & Dancefloors' Is A Must-Listen For Pop Fans
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 27, 2023
Ava Max's new album Diamonds & Dancefloors is her most personal yet. On Friday, January 27th, the singer dropped her sophomore album nearly three years after she made her debut with 2020's Heaven & Hell. Just days before, Ava revealed that she almost quit music altogether in 2018. "No one knows this but I had a mental breakdown," she told Rolling Stone. "I’m like, ‘God, please, if you’re listening. I need to pay for my gas. My parents, I want to buy them a house. I just want to help the people I love and I want to perform on big stages and I want to have fans and I want people to relate to my music.’ I was yelling this at the top of my lungs,” she said. “I said, ‘If “Sweet but Psycho” does nothing, I’m done.’”
Five years later, Ava is celebrating her second studio album which is a reflection on the two break-ups she went through over the past three years. On the track "One Of Us," she sings, "One of us would die for love/ One of us would give it up/ One of us would risk it all/ One of us won't even call," making it one of the most emotional offerings from the project. “When I was in the studio, that was all I could write about: sad lyrics and what I went through,” she said of the album. “But I turned it into dance music.”
"In a way, it does make me uncomfortable because I don’t like sharing my private life," she said. However, she's also "happy it’s not going to be mine anymore. I’ll be like, ‘Okay, it’s over. All the heartbreak is over. And now, we can just dance.'"
