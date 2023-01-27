You may think you know everything there is to know about Harry Styles, but a new course at Texas State University aims to change that.

The "Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity" course was first announced back in July, but now we have more details about what exactly students can expect to learn since the class just completed its first week. If you thought you had time to enroll, however, you thought wrong — the class, capped at 20 students, filled up in just 2 minutes, MySanAntonio reports.

When the "world's first ever university course on the world of Harry Styles" was first announced, Associate Professor of Digital History Louis Dean Valencia took to social media to explain the class a bit more. "As an historian, I want the class to get to really see how the world has changed in the last 12 years or so, but also how to put that into historical context, through the lens of Harry Styles, and how they can learn from him and his art, activism and philosophy, like any great artist."

Now, he's clarifying that the class isn't just about the "Watermelon Sugar" singer.