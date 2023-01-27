Sam Smith Dedicates New Album 'Gloria' To Their Fans In Heartfelt Message
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 27, 2023
Sam Smith's new album Gloria has finally arrived. On Friday, January 27th, the singer released their fourth studio album which features the Grammy-nominated collaboration with Kim Petras "Unholy," the previously released "Gimmie," featuring Koffee and Jessie Reyez, as well as a new collaboration with hitmaker Ed Sheeran that serves as the album's finale. After the project dropped, Smith took to Instagram to dedicate it to their fans, also known as "Sailors," in a sweet, heartfelt message.
"It feels like I’ve been working my whole life for this album release, a chance to showcase to you my artistry and all that inspires me to do what I do," Smith wrote. "The force, however that inspires me more than anything in this world, is you. Humans are the greatest source of inspiration for all artists, I believe."
They continued, "I watch you, my friends, my family and myself; I write stories that I hope will help you and be your friend in your loneliest hours but also your happiest hours, too. Sailors, you have stuck with me through every challenge that comes with growing up, all the life I’ve lived these past 10 years. I am eternally thankful to you. I work everyday for you, striving to make you proud and move you. Gloria is dedicated to you."
During their recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Smith revealed the personal meaning behind the album's title. "It's a word that's meant a lot to me throughout my life," Smith explained. "The Laura Branigan gay anthem, "Gloria," is something I've always heard in gay clubs. Then "Gloria" in school through singing hymns and stuff. But for me, "Gloria" is something that I've called a spirit inside of me that says to me: 'Keep going. You've got this. Carry on.' It's like a fighter spirit within me that I call Gloria."