Sam Smith Dedicates New Album 'Gloria' To Their Fans In Heartfelt Message

Sam Smith's new album Gloria has finally arrived. On Friday, January 27th, the singer released their fourth studio album which features the Grammy-nominated collaboration with Kim Petras "Unholy," the previously released "Gimmie," featuring Koffee and Jessie Reyez, as well as a new collaboration with hitmaker Ed Sheeran that serves as the album's finale. After the project dropped, Smith took to Instagram to dedicate it to their fans, also known as "Sailors," in a sweet, heartfelt message.

"It feels like I’ve been working my whole life for this album release, a chance to showcase to you my artistry and all that inspires me to do what I do," Smith wrote. "The force, however that inspires me more than anything in this world, is you. Humans are the greatest source of inspiration for all artists, I believe."