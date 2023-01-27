This Is Minnesota's Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Make way for the most important meal of the day! Wether you are hungry, tired, or stressed about the day ahead, breakfast has got your back. People across the globe enjoy their first meal of the day in many different ways. Some blend a fruit smoothie and smear spread on a bagel while others opt for more hearty options like eggs, bacon, toast, and sausage links. Regardless of your breakfast habits, there is one restaurant in Minnesota that is known for serving the best breakfast around.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, Cedar Coffee Company in Two Harbors serves the best breakfast in the entire state.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best breakfast spot in Minnesota:

"If you find yourself at this quaint cafe, you're going to want to stay awhile. Chalk it up to the charming patio, the eye-catching art, or the fact that it's nestled in a picturesque area right in the woods. The innovative array of breakfast dishes don't hurt, either. Good luck choosing between an egg and cheddar sandwich with garlic onion jam on a wild rice baguette; a bacon roll-up with garlic cream cheese on a fresh lavash, and a Brussels sprout hash with multigrain sourdough toast. Or, if you're in the mood for something lighter, consider the fig toast or banana chai granola."

