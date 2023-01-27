Watch Coldplay Perform Same Song On 'Kimmel' They Played 20 Years Ago
By Katrina Nattress
January 27, 2023
Jimmy Kimmel Live! celebrated its 20th anniversary on Thursday night (January 26), and Coldplay paid tribute in the perfect way: performing "Clocks," the same song they played during the show's very first episode.
Chris Martin sat down with Kimmel before the performance to reflect on the past two decades. "Remember what I actually said that night?” Kimmel asked the Coldplay frontman. “I said we wanted to have a band on the show that we would be proud we’d have on the show in 20 years.”
After exchanging high fives, Martin said "We're both really lucky, aren't we? Thank you."
He then joined his band for a rooftop performance of the A Rush of Blood to the Head classic. Watch the interview and performance below.
Kimmel isn't the only television performance Coldplay have planned in the coming weeks. They're set to play Saturday Night Live on February 4, with Pedro Pascal making his hosting debut. In March, the band plans to head back out on the road for their Music of the Spheres world tour, which includes a special run on West Coast tour dates.
Even though they're currently on a break from touring, Coldplay has kept themselves plenty busy the past few months. At the beginning of December, Martin confirmed they were in the studio, and the following week Nile Rodgers revealed he had been working on new music with the band. "Yesterday, I worked with Coldplay for the first day," Rodgers said at the time. "We had a blast. What was great working with Coldplay is that we’re all in the room together and it’s sort of like a spiritual thing. Let's go."