Watch Coldplay Perform Same Song On 'Kimmel' They Played 20 Years Ago

Jimmy Kimmel Live! celebrated its 20th anniversary on Thursday night (January 26), and Coldplay paid tribute in the perfect way: performing "Clocks," the same song they played during the show's very first episode.

Chris Martin sat down with Kimmel before the performance to reflect on the past two decades. "Remember what I actually said that night?” Kimmel asked the Coldplay frontman. “I said we wanted to have a band on the show that we would be proud we’d have on the show in 20 years.”

After exchanging high fives, Martin said "We're both really lucky, aren't we? Thank you."



He then joined his band for a rooftop performance of the A Rush of Blood to the Head classic. Watch the interview and performance below.

