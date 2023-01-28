Britney Spears Reveals Why She Deactivated Her Instagram Account
By Dani Medina
January 29, 2023
Britney Spears has been Instagram-less for several days now, and she finally revealed why.
In a series of tweets, the "Gimme More" singer shared a video of herself at the gym "alive and well" and "living my best life." She also explained a few things about her social media behavior, which ultimately led concerned fans to call the police to her house for a wellness check.
"I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy. Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV ... yep it hurt my feelings," she wrote, adding that she's "sensitive."
I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy. Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV ... yep it hurt my feelings.— Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) January 29, 2023
She even said she was "shocked as hell" that fans called for a wellness check when she deleted her IG account. "It was really uncalled for," she wrote on Twitter on Saturday (January 28) night. "I adore my fans but for those who did that aren't real fans and I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad."
Spears previously issued a statement following the incident at her house, saying things "went a little too far."
I’m shocked as hell that when I took my Instagram down fans got worried and sent the cops to my house 🚔 ... it really was uncalled for ... l adore my fans but for those who did that aren't real fans and I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad !!!— Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) January 29, 2023
"As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," she began. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.
January 26, 2023
"The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately. This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward."