Britney Spears Reveals Why She Deactivated Her Instagram Account

Britney Spears has been Instagram-less for several days now, and she finally revealed why.

In a series of tweets, the "Gimme More" singer shared a video of herself at the gym "alive and well" and "living my best life." She also explained a few things about her social media behavior, which ultimately led concerned fans to call the police to her house for a wellness check.

"I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy. Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV ... yep it hurt my feelings," she wrote, adding that she's "sensitive."