Rihanna's Latest Business Move Suggests A Clothing Line For Kids Is Coming
By Dani Medina
January 28, 2023
Rihanna is making some business moves. 👀
Now that the "Pon de Replay" singer is a mom, she is seemingly carrying that aspect of her life into her work. A new filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office suggests a clothing line is in the works for the Fenty founder.
The filing, which is available to the public on the government agency's website, was filed on January 20 and lists various items of clothing under the "goods and services" it plans to sell. "Fenty Kids" was filed by Roraj Trade LLC, Rihanna's company in which she already owns the trademarks for her various Fenty business ventures, including beauty and fragrance.
Rihanna has filed a trademark for children’s clothing line, 'FENTY KIDS.' pic.twitter.com/dZYeAqz6Ci— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2023
News of the potential Fenty Kids line comes weeks after the "Work" singer revealed photos of her son for the first time. She and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together last May.
In more Rihanna news, we're just days away from her highly-anticipated Super Bowl LVII halftime show on February 12. To celebrate, she even dropped a limited "game day" Savage X Fenty collection, which includes an epic T-shirt that says "Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game. Weird but whatever" on it.
Just when you thought Rihanna couldn’t be more iconic, she drops these pic.twitter.com/boMqKgsJKl— DANI MEDINA (@danimedinanews) January 8, 2023