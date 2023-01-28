Rihanna's Latest Business Move Suggests A Clothing Line For Kids Is Coming

By Dani Medina

January 28, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna is making some business moves. 👀

Now that the "Pon de Replay" singer is a mom, she is seemingly carrying that aspect of her life into her work. A new filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office suggests a clothing line is in the works for the Fenty founder.

The filing, which is available to the public on the government agency's website, was filed on January 20 and lists various items of clothing under the "goods and services" it plans to sell. "Fenty Kids" was filed by Roraj Trade LLC, Rihanna's company in which she already owns the trademarks for her various Fenty business ventures, including beauty and fragrance.

News of the potential Fenty Kids line comes weeks after the "Work" singer revealed photos of her son for the first time. She and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together last May.

In more Rihanna news, we're just days away from her highly-anticipated Super Bowl LVII halftime show on February 12. To celebrate, she even dropped a limited "game day" Savage X Fenty collection, which includes an epic T-shirt that says "Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game. Weird but whatever" on it.

Rihanna
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.