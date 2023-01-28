Rihanna's Latest Business Move Suggests A Clothing Line For Kids Is Coming

Rihanna is making some business moves. 👀

Now that the "Pon de Replay" singer is a mom, she is seemingly carrying that aspect of her life into her work. A new filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office suggests a clothing line is in the works for the Fenty founder.

The filing, which is available to the public on the government agency's website, was filed on January 20 and lists various items of clothing under the "goods and services" it plans to sell. "Fenty Kids" was filed by Roraj Trade LLC, Rihanna's company in which she already owns the trademarks for her various Fenty business ventures, including beauty and fragrance.