Joshua Bassett Addresses Fan Concerns With Emotional Update

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 30, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Joshua Bassett has shared a personal update following concern from fans over his recent posts on social media. In December, the actor/singer tweeted an emotionally charged message that read, "most people i know, including myself, are struggling right now. please be good to yourselves and others, reach out to support those you love, and dont be afraid to ask for help."

A little over a week later, Joshua sent out another tweet that read, "Jesus Christ is the only way. His death and resurrection are historically documented. turn away form hate, seek forgiveness and come home to Him." The unexpected message sparked concern from fans since the singer had previously never shared anything about religion.

On Sunday night (January 29th), Joshua took to his Instagram Stories to reassure fans and share a personal message about his recent experience with religion. "For those concerned about me be sure of this: i'm better than i have ever been," he wrote. "the peace I feel is far beyond what i thought possible."

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star also promised fans that he will be sharing more in the near future. "I have also first hand encountered Jesus twice the experiences were richer and more vivid than anything in my entire life. I look forward to speaking about it soon."

You can read Joshua's message in its entirety below.

1 of 3
Photo: Instagram/@JoshuaBassett
2 of 3
Photo: Instagram/@JoshuaBassett
3 of 3
Photo: Instagram/@JoshuaBassett
