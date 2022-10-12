Joshua Bassett Makes Joke About Olivia Rodrigo Drama On TikTok

Joshua Bassett seemingly made a subtle joke about his past relationship with Olivia Rodrigo in a new TikTok. Using a filter that generates random letters, Bassett said, "The first letter is the love of my life." After the letter "O" popped up, the singer took a moment before asking again, "Second letter is the love of my life." The filter gave him the letter "Q" on his second try. "Okay, 'Q.' I'll take it!"

Fans took to the comment section to discuss the subtle nod to Rodrigo. "You didn't," wrote on fan. "And it was purple," someone pointed out, referencing Olivia's affinity for the color purple. "I like having purple as the cohesive color throughout my whole SOUR era," she previously said. "Josh this should have stayed in ur drafts," one fan suggested, while another fan hilariously commented, "Qolivia?"