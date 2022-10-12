Joshua Bassett Makes Joke About Olivia Rodrigo Drama On TikTok
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 12, 2022
Joshua Bassett seemingly made a subtle joke about his past relationship with Olivia Rodrigo in a new TikTok. Using a filter that generates random letters, Bassett said, "The first letter is the love of my life." After the letter "O" popped up, the singer took a moment before asking again, "Second letter is the love of my life." The filter gave him the letter "Q" on his second try. "Okay, 'Q.' I'll take it!"
Fans took to the comment section to discuss the subtle nod to Rodrigo. "You didn't," wrote on fan. "And it was purple," someone pointed out, referencing Olivia's affinity for the color purple. "I like having purple as the cohesive color throughout my whole SOUR era," she previously said. "Josh this should have stayed in ur drafts," one fan suggested, while another fan hilariously commented, "Qolivia?"
In July, Bassett and Rodrigo reunited on the red carpet at the season 3 premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Rodrigo and Bassett met on the set of HSMTMTS in 2019 where they played on-screen love interests, Nini and Ricky. Their chemistry went beyond the small screen and the two were rumored to have dated in real life. Although they never officially confirmed their romance, they caused quite the stir online when they appeared to have a dramatic falling out in 2021.
Furthermore, Rodrigo's Grammy-winning smash single "drivers license," which was released in January 2021, was widely speculated to be about her alleged breakup with Bassett and how he was seen hanging out with singer Sabrina Carpenter. Later that year, Bassett told GQ that he and Rodrigo had not spoken since the song debuted.