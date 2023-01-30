Ma$e & Cam'ron Perform 'Horse & Carriage' For The First Time Ever

“Listen Harlem: when SNS drop this s**t, act like wherever you was at when you first heard this s**t when it came out,” Jada told the audience. “Don’t go over the balcony but f**king go crazy. This has never been seen before. This s**t right here is a NFT. Whatever a NFT is, when y’all do this song, it’s a NFT!”



"We never got to perform this song," Ma$e added. "We never got to perform this."



"Horse & Carriage" dropped in 1998 as the lead single from Cam'ron's debut album Confessions of Fire. The Trackmasters-produced record was the most successful record to come from Cam's LP, but it later became a reminder of their years-long beef that unfolded after the record came out. Ma$e reportedly wanted to charge Cam $40,000 to be in the video for the track. Cam wasn't down for that so he replaced Ma$e with a look-alike. That move was the beginning of Cam and Ma$e's grueling beef, which sparked a couple of diss tracks against each other.



Over 20 years after their initial discrepancy, Cam'ron and Ma$e squashed their beef. In a video they posted last August, we can see the Harlem World rapper on the phone with Killa Cam as they formally resolve their issues. Ma$e previously revealed that he regretted how his friendship with Cam ended all those years ago.



“That’s one of the relationships I regret,” Ma$e said on Million Dollaz Worth of Game. “I think I got two that I regret, and going at Killa, I wanted to do that but that was like my n***a, you know what I’m saying? So that really hurt me.”



Watch more videos from Cam'ron, Ma$e and Jadakiss' 3-Headed Monster show below.

