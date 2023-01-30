Ma$e & Cam'ron Perform 'Horse & Carriage' For The First Time Ever

By Tony M. Centeno

January 30, 2023

Cam'ron & Ma$e
Photo: Getty Images

Cam'ron and Ma$e treated their fans to a historic performance over two decades in the making.

On Saturday, January 28, the Dipset founder and the "What You Want" spitta hit the stage together and performed their classic collaboration "Horse & Carriage" for the first time ever. The epic performance happened during their 3-Headed Monster show with Jadakiss at The Apollo Theater. Moments before, Jada introduced the former Children of the Corn rappers and even warned fans not to get too crazy like others did at Drake's Apollo show. Cam hilariously admitted that he might forget the words because it'd been so long since he performed the track, but they still killed it.

“Listen Harlem: when SNS drop this s**t, act like wherever you was at when you first heard this s**t when it came out,” Jada told the audience. “Don’t go over the balcony but f**king go crazy. This has never been seen before. This s**t right here is a NFT. Whatever a NFT is, when y’all do this song, it’s a NFT!”

"We never got to perform this song," Ma$e added. "We never got to perform this."

"Horse & Carriage" dropped in 1998 as the lead single from Cam'ron's debut album Confessions of Fire. The Trackmasters-produced record was the most successful record to come from Cam's LP, but it later became a reminder of their years-long beef that unfolded after the record came out. Ma$e reportedly wanted to charge Cam $40,000 to be in the video for the track. Cam wasn't down for that so he replaced Ma$e with a look-alike. That move was the beginning of Cam and Ma$e's grueling beef, which sparked a couple of diss tracks against each other.

Over 20 years after their initial discrepancy, Cam'ron and Ma$e squashed their beef. In a video they posted last August, we can see the Harlem World rapper on the phone with Killa Cam as they formally resolve their issues. Ma$e previously revealed that he regretted how his friendship with Cam ended all those years ago.

“That’s one of the relationships I regret,” Ma$e said on Million Dollaz Worth of Game. “I think I got two that I regret, and going at Killa, I wanted to do that but that was like my n***a, you know what I’m saying? So that really hurt me.”

Watch more videos from Cam'ron, Ma$e and Jadakiss' 3-Headed Monster show below.

