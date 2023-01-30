Watch Fall Out Boy Light Up The Stage In iHeartLand In Fortnite

Fall Out Boy is getting ready to drop a whole new album and head out on a just-announced nationwide-tour, and the band is continuing the celebration of new music as they take over the stage at State Farm Park in iHeartLand in Fortnite.

During "iHeartRadio LIVE with Fall Out Boy: An ALTer EGO Encore," fans can relive FOB's incredible performance from this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, as well as see an exclusive interview as the band talks about their new single "Love From The Other Side," the nostalgia of revisiting the neighborhood they used to play in growing up, and visiting Wrigley Field for a 3rd time in their upcoming tour, among other topics.

After the show, stick around in iHeartLand in Fortnite and check out all of the fun mini games to earn more gold. In Parkour, players can compete by completing the obstacle course throughout the island in the fastest time. Take on high speed race car game, Speed of Sound, where players compete on a heart-shaped racetrack to be the first to cross the finish line. Players can also put their skills to the test to see how quickly they can escape the "impossible" escape room. And to top it off, play a friendly game of laser tag in the iHeart Arcade — a true classic.

Fans can also participate in "How Fan Are You?," which puts their knowledge of Fall Out Boy to the test! Players will be asked multiple choice questions about the hosts and the show, and then answer by jumping on the square with the right answer. Keep answering correctly, and you'll win more iHeartLand gold.

Experience "iHeartRadio LIVE with Fall Out Boy: An ALTer EGO Encore" in iHeartLand at State Farm Park in Fortnite for two days only, starting Friday, February 3rd at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Fall Out Boy's new album, So Much (for) Stardust, is set to be released on March 24th, and is their first album in five years. The new project was introduced to fans via its first two songs shared by the band: "Love From The Other Side" and "Heartbreak Feels So Good." The band is set to head out on their "So Much For (Tour) Dust" Tour, which kicks off on Just 21st in Chicago at Wrigley Field, and takes the group across the country, and stopping in cities including Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Cincinnati, Charlotte, Tampa, Atlanta and more, before wrapping up in Camden, New Jersey on August 6th.