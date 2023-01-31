Sheeran continued," Hence, I'm making this video to say things are looking up and I'm back online, adding a bit awkwardly that, "Weird sh-- is gonna start being posted here." The singer hilariously admitted, "I've made this video like 50 f---ing times. I'm not making another," before ending the video. The honest video's caption simply read, "Back in the bitz."

As fans wait for more social media content from Sheeran, they took to the comments section to share supportive messages. "We don't care how often you post Ed. We just care that it is actually you when you do. Even if that means once a month or less," one fan reassured him. "It does not sound weird at all!" another fan commented. "People tend to forget that artists, celebrities, famous people are human beings just like them. Everyone has ups and downs Ed! Sh-t happens to us all… glad you took your time to go through what you had to go through."

Sheeran's loving fans will get to support him in person when he embarks on his first North American tour in five years this spring.