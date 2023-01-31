Kate Middleton Comforts 'Nervous' Fan In Sweet Encounter

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 31, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton is a pro when it comes to dealing with royal fans. The Princess of Wales recently traveled to Leeds to discuss her latest campaign, Shaping Us, with the local community. On Monday, January 30th, Kate made a surprise visit to Leeds Kirkgate Market and met with vendors and members of the public who happened to be out shopping.

One man in the crowd asked Kate for a selfie. When the Princess agreed and walked over to him, he fumbled with his phone and admitted, "I'm sorry. I'm really nervous." Without missing a beat, Kate comforted the man by reassuring him he didn't need to be embarrassed. "Please don't worry. We all get nervous," she said before smiling for the selfie.

According to People, Kate's connection to the city of Leeds runs deep. Her father, Michael Middleton, was born in Leeds and she has ancestors in the county of Yorkshire. "She said she was really looking forward to being here," one bystander who had a chat with Kate told the outlet. "She said she's got a massive family tree and that there's a lot of history around here in Leeds and is determined to come back."

Middleton is known for having warm interactions with royal fans even when she's not on an official outing. Last year, before she was named the Princess of Wales, Kate made headlines for striking up a conversation with a young boy on a train. The boy's father happened to be a journalist and shared the story in his column for The Times. "The Duchess had no idea she was chatting to the son of a journalist so I take this to reflect her character and sense of duty," he wrote. "The monarchy is in consummate hands."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.