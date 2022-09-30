Kate then went on to reveal that her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, have been looking through the photo albums recently. "The children look back at the photos and say, 'Mummy, you look so young!'"

The new Prince and Princess of Wales's visit to the country were full of sweet interactions like this one. "It's nice coming back to Wales because it was where we lived before we had our family and everything, so it's been a really special day," Kate said according to People. In addition to living there as newlyweds, Prince William worked there as a helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force's Search and Rescue Force.