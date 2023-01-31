Kelly Clarkson Embraces Love For Rock With Haunting Arctic Monkeys Cover
By Katrina Nattress
February 1, 2023
Kelly Clarkson's talk show features her famous "Kellyoke" segment, where the singer takes on a cover of another artist. Every now and then, she shows off her love for rock music and always slays whatever she chooses. For her latest rock endeavor, Clarkson crooned Arctic Monkeys' "Do I Wanna Know" off their 2013 album AM, and once again totally nailed it.
The Arctic Monkeys song is the latest of many rock covers Clarkson has treated fans too, with some other gems including a rendition of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" and multiple jaw-dropping Radiohead covers.
Watch her take on "Do I Wanna Know" below.
As for the Arctic Monkeys, they recently released their cinematic new album The Car and are gearing up to hit the road on an extensive North American tour this summer. Check out a full list of tour dates below.
Arctic Monkeys 2023 North American Tour Dates
August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
August 26, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center
August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
September 1, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
September 13, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 19, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum
September 30, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum