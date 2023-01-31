Kelly Clarkson Embraces Love For Rock With Haunting Arctic Monkeys Cover

Kelly Clarkson's talk show features her famous "Kellyoke" segment, where the singer takes on a cover of another artist. Every now and then, she shows off her love for rock music and always slays whatever she chooses. For her latest rock endeavor, Clarkson crooned Arctic Monkeys' "Do I Wanna Know" off their 2013 album AM, and once again totally nailed it.

The Arctic Monkeys song is the latest of many rock covers Clarkson has treated fans too, with some other gems including a rendition of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" and multiple jaw-dropping Radiohead covers.

Watch her take on "Do I Wanna Know" below.