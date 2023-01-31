Kelly Clarkson Embraces Love For Rock With Haunting Arctic Monkeys Cover

By Katrina Nattress

February 1, 2023

Kelly Clarkson's talk show features her famous "Kellyoke" segment, where the singer takes on a cover of another artist. Every now and then, she shows off her love for rock music and always slays whatever she chooses. For her latest rock endeavor, Clarkson crooned Arctic Monkeys' "Do I Wanna Know" off their 2013 album AM, and once again totally nailed it.

The Arctic Monkeys song is the latest of many rock covers Clarkson has treated fans too, with some other gems including a rendition of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" and multiple jaw-dropping Radiohead covers.

Watch her take on "Do I Wanna Know" below.

As for the Arctic Monkeys, they recently released their cinematic new album The Car and are gearing up to hit the road on an extensive North American tour this summer. Check out a full list of tour dates below.

Arctic Monkeys 2023 North American Tour Dates

August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

August 26, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

September 1, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

September 13, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 19, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum

September 30, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum

Kelly ClarksonArctic Monkeys
