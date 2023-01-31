Texas Dealing With Treacherous Road Conditions Amid Winter Storm Warning
By Ginny Reese
January 31, 2023
Texas is dealing with freezing rain and dangerous icy conditions as a winter storm is moving across the state. Fox 4 News reported that parts of the state are dealing with treacherous road conditions as a result of the wintry weather.
According to Fox 4 News meteorologist Evan Andrews, temperatures are expected to stay below freezing on Tuesday while more precipitation will fall. This means that any precipitation that falls will turn to ice and stick to the roadways. This is extremely dangerous to drive on.
Andrews explained, "Everything that fell overnight in terms of freezing drizzle- and that's really all it was- has made a sheen of ice on the area roads. If you didn't get the drizzle, great. Some of you didn't but many of us did. This is one of those situations where if you are sitting home and you're watching, just hang there. It's going to probably get progressively worse as the day goes on."
Freezing rain and icy conditions are affecting a large part of the state today and more is coming. If you can, please stay home and off the roads but if you must drive: slow down, pay attention and check conditions at https://t.co/keTMceRL4N pic.twitter.com/Wd24rK5DwH— TxDOT (@TxDOT) January 31, 2023
To ensure safety, drive as little as possible during winter weather conditions. But if it's necessary to drive somewhere, be sure to check road conditions before getting behind the wheel. You can check the current road conditions at DriveTexas.org, on the North Texas Tollway Authority's Twitter page, and on the TxDOT Twitter page.
Dallas: crash EB20 @ Dowdy Ferry LL. Emergency crew on the way. WB20 ramp to SB35E still closed. Nothing new on Collin county highways, but it's still not a good idea to get out. Pics below from @McKinneyPolice for proof: https://t.co/opPFQzbHwk— Chip Waggoner (@cwaggonerfox4) January 31, 2023
We're monitoring several traffic problems across North Texas, including an I-35W shutdown in Denton: https://t.co/lq5oKy2jbQ— WFAA (@wfaa) January 31, 2023
I-35 W southbound in Tarrant County completely covered in ice. This is near the hospital district in Fort Worth. pic.twitter.com/ajrZIAVqTi— Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) January 31, 2023