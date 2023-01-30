Hundreds Of Flights Canceled As Winter Storm Hits Texas

A Winter Storm Warning is bringing freezing rain and icy conditions to the Texas causing hundreds of flight delays and cancellations, according to NBC DFW.

According to FlightAware, there have been 138 flight cancellations out of Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport as of 8:30 a.m. on Monday (January 30) due to the wintry weather. 27 flights were already delayed.

DFW Airport announced on Twitter:

"DFW Airport is actively monitoring the weather forecast and is making the necessary preparations for the potential of winter weather this week. Customers should check with their airline before coming to the airport for the latest status of their flight."