Hundreds Of Flights Canceled As Winter Storm Hits Texas

By Ginny Reese

January 30, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A Winter Storm Warning is bringing freezing rain and icy conditions to the Texas causing hundreds of flight delays and cancellations, according to NBC DFW.

According to FlightAware, there have been 138 flight cancellations out of Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport as of 8:30 a.m. on Monday (January 30) due to the wintry weather. 27 flights were already delayed.

DFW Airport announced on Twitter:

"DFW Airport is actively monitoring the weather forecast and is making the necessary preparations for the potential of winter weather this week. Customers should check with their airline before coming to the airport for the latest status of their flight."

At Dallas Love Field, a whopping 217 flights were already canceled as of 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to FlightAware. Three flights were already delayed.

Dallas Love Field wrote on Twitter:

"Our team is monitoring the weather and stands ready to treat and clear surfaces to allow for safe operations. Over the next few days, please remember to check with your airline for the latest updates on delays and cancellations."

The airport also announced that the USO Center at DAL will be closed on Tuesday, January 31st due to the winter weather.

WFAA reported that the wintry weather is expected to impact the state over the next couple of days. The winter storm warning is in effect until 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning (February 1st).

