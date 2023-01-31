Winter Storm Warning Extended For Parts Of Texas
By Ginny Reese
January 31, 2023
The winter storm warning that was issued for parts of Texas has been extended through Thursday, February 2nd, according to Fox 4 News. Wintry weather is expected to continue over the next couple of days, bringing more freezing rain and icy conditions. Temperatures will also likely stay below freezing for longer than expected.
It is recommended that you stay off the roads as much as possible until the winter weather leaves. Meteorologist Evan Andrews explained, "This is one of those situations where if you are sitting home and you're watching, just hand there. It's going to probably get progressively worse as the day goes on."
Temperatures have remained in the 20s across North Texas, turning any rain that was falling into ice. Another round of sleet and freezing rain is expected Tuesday morning (January 31st) into Tuesday afternoon.
Precipitation is expected to dwindle on Tuesday afternoon, but patchy rain and drizzle will likely continue into Wednesday (February 1st.)
9:13 AM: A band of moderate sleet storms are moving over the same areas, including the Metroplex. Expect road conditions to continue to worsen. It is advised to NOT be on the roads today. If possible, please stay home. It’s messy out there. 🥶🙃 #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/Z24N0c3o3E— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 31, 2023
Temperatures will start rising above freezing on Wednesday, making road conditions better. It will continue raining on Thursday, but temperatures will be above freezing by that point.
Temperatures will continue to rise into Friday, welcoming a weekend with warmer temperatures and sunshine.