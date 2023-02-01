2 Missing Monkeys From Texas Zoo Found In An Unusual Place

Two monkeys missing from the Dallas Zoo were found by police on Tuesday (January 31).

The two emperor tamarin monkeys, which were believed to have been intentionally taken from the zoo, were found inside a closet of an abandoned building in Lancaster, the Dallas Police Department wrote on Facebook, alongside a photo of one of the monkeys still inside the closet.

Inside the house were animal feces, a room containing pigeons, a water jug containing dead fish and several domestic cats, police said, WFAA reports. Electronics found at the location were also seized by police. This abandoned building was previously at the center of another investigation involving exotic animals.