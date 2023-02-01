California McDonald's Named Among 'World's Most Beautiful':PHOTOS

If you have never considered a McDonalds to be beautiful, this might change your mind. Architectural Digest compiled a list of the world's "most beautiful" McDonald's locations, and some look as though they could be five-star, fine dining restaurants and local museums. For example, a McDonald's in Porto, Portugal has chandeliers hung inside of it, and a McDonald's in Wisconsin is build entirely out of logs to resemble that of a cozy log cabin.

Aside from the vintage aesthetic that the Downey California McDonald's embodies, it is known for being the very first McDonald's to ever exist. With the old blue logo decorating the front of the restaurant and the signature golden arches extending throughout the building, it's pretty hard to miss.

Here is what Architectural Digest had to say about the beauty of the oldest McDonald's on the planet: