John Legend Reveals Special Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name

By Sarah Tate

February 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen recently welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Esti Maxine Stephens. Now, the "All Of Me" crooner is explaining the special meaning behind her name.

While speaking to E! News, Legend revealed that while Esti's name was originally Teigen's idea, the moniker ended up having a sweet connection to Legend's family: his great-grandmother.

"It wasn't intentionally after someone, but once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, 'Oh, my great-grandmother's name was Esther," he said.

Esti and Esther weren't the only familial connections either, with the little one's middle name intentionally paying homage to a special woman in Legend's life.

"We wanted to already name her middle name Maxine after my grandmother, whose middle name was Maxine," he said. "So, it's a lot of family in the name."

News broke on January 14 that the couple welcomed their third child after Legend announced during a private concert that their little one was born just hours before, calling it a "blessed day." Teigen went on to share their newborn's name in a sweet family photo where her older siblings, 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles, were holding their little sister. She added that "the house is bustling and our family could not be happier."

Legend also shared his own adorable first photo with "our new love" Esti, and fans couldn't believe how much she already looks like her dad.

John Legend
