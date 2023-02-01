John Legend Reveals Special Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen recently welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Esti Maxine Stephens. Now, the "All Of Me" crooner is explaining the special meaning behind her name.

While speaking to E! News, Legend revealed that while Esti's name was originally Teigen's idea, the moniker ended up having a sweet connection to Legend's family: his great-grandmother.

"It wasn't intentionally after someone, but once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, 'Oh, my great-grandmother's name was Esther," he said.

Esti and Esther weren't the only familial connections either, with the little one's middle name intentionally paying homage to a special woman in Legend's life.

"We wanted to already name her middle name Maxine after my grandmother, whose middle name was Maxine," he said. "So, it's a lot of family in the name."