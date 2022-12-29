The year 2022 has come to an end and it's time to look back on some of the most jaw-dropping, internet-breaking, moments in pop culture. As always, this year in pop culture ran the gamut from joyous news like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's first child being born, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally saying "I Do," and Taylor Swift dropping Midnights to the not-so-joyous moments like the Oscars Slap, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's grueling defamation case, and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Some pop culture moments prompted provocative and tough conversations. But most of these moments simply offered people reprieve as they watched Russia invade Ukraine or parents mourn the loss of their children due to senseless gun violence in Uvalde and faced other hardships on a global and personal level.

Whatever storm you weathered in 2022, we're so glad you've made it through and are joining us to reflect on the many events that brought us together throughout the year. These are the most unforgettable pop culture moments of 2022!

Rihanna Announces She's Pregnant With Her First Child