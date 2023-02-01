Sam Smith Opens Up About Overcoming Body Dysmorphia: 'I Look Fabulous'

Sam Smith is used to being vulnerable in their music, but now the British singer is opening about their past struggles with body image.

The "Unholy" singer recently spoke to The Sunday Times about how "fabulous" they look and feel after struggling with body dysmorphia in the past, all culminating in their decision to pose topless for their recent album Gloria, per People.

"Within my industry there is definitely that questions of, 'What should a pop star look like?'" the 30-year-old musician said, adding that they never truly fit the "norm" commonly praised by society.

It wasn't until 2018, following their Thrill of It All tour, that Smith took steps to address how they felt and essentially forcing themself to face their body dysmorphia head on. According to the Mayo Clinic, body dysmorphia is a mental health disorder where a person can't stop thinking about a perceived flaw, leading to distress and anxiety.