Twitter Reacts To Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement
By Jason Hall
February 1, 2023
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his Twitter account Wednesday (February 1).
Brady, 45, had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.
"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first so it won't be long winded," Brady said. "You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year so, really, thank you guys so much for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. I love you all."
Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023
Numerous fellow athletes and fans shared their reactions to Brady's retirement announcement Wednesday morning.
Greatest of All Time.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 1, 2023
No question, no debate.
It’s been an honor and a privilege.
🐐
PS - The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet. https://t.co/rjPx7bQa6u
Congrats @TomBrady on an unbelievable career. It was fun to watch! https://t.co/zkobgugR52— Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) February 1, 2023
cut his career in half and @TomBrady would make the NFL Hall of Fame TWICE 🐐 pic.twitter.com/PpB4BOZJlf— Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) February 1, 2023
.@TomBrady walking off the field for the final time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gv5PmG7Qsm— NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2023
Thanks for pushing me everyday this season mentally and physically to get back on the field. I'm glad I was able to take the field with you one last time! Enjoy retirement, don't dog me too much in the booth. Love ya man! @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/Q3G5eoTJgc— Ryan Jensen (@sinjen66) February 1, 2023
Thank you @TomBrady !!!— Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) February 1, 2023
🐐 🐐 🐐 #goat pic.twitter.com/ngsSzGpBDn
This is how long Tom Brady has dominated the game of football:— FanDuel (@FanDuel) February 1, 2023
NCAA Football 99 → Madden 23 pic.twitter.com/B3yxLM8BRA
Should this morning’s retirement announcement truly be the end of @TomBrady’s illustrious career, 2028 is a year worth noting. pic.twitter.com/w6xIaYKDe2— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 1, 2023
After 23 seasons, Tom Brady is calling it a career 👏 pic.twitter.com/Dn7dEm1SjE— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 1, 2023
I got to witness greatness daily for years and I’m thankful for that 🐐 @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/DF3llCfFgj— Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) February 1, 2023
From @GMFB (in a hotel room in Mobile): Tom Brady walks away. pic.twitter.com/hEGuQaos48— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2023
Man retired on Panama City Beach. The dream. https://t.co/5IqmsMYSc5— Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) February 1, 2023
I’m still not buying it. I’ll believe it when I see it https://t.co/Y9r0TU0WRJ— Unbiased Ev (@DoubleVodkaDon) February 1, 2023
Brady was set to become a free agent this offseason if he decided to continue his NFL career. The San Mateo native has a massive contract to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst beginning after the conclusion of his playing career.
Brady signed with the Buccaneers during the 2020 offseason following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, which included six Super Bowl victories.
Tampa Bay defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV during Brady's first season with the franchise. The 45-year-old is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.