Here Are Some Of Texas' Worst Driving Habits

By Ginny Reese

February 2, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

We all make mistakes when driving, but some people keep making the same bad driving choices over and over again.

Texans have a few bad driving habits that continuously show up day after day. Chron compiled a list of some of the worst driving habits in the Lone Star State.

Three-Lane Exit

We've all seen someone dart across three lanes to traffic to make a last-minute escape from the freeway. Whether drivers just aren't paying attention or they're making split decisions to switch up their routes, there are always those people who put their lives and the lives of others in danger just to make a quick exit. Next time just try taking the next exit.

Rage-Induced Chase Downs

Road rage is natural, and you've probably experienced it first-hand. Whether or not you were on the receiving end, road rage can be a scary thing, especially when it leads to a rage-induced chase down. Chasing after someone who cut you off or made you angry is never the right choice.

Zipper Merges

Bumper-to-bumper traffic often leads to people cutting in and out of cars and putting themselves and others in dangerous situations. Some choose to drive up the shoulder for miles until they reach an exit. We all get it... traffic is time-consuming and boring but be patient and safe next time you're on the highway.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.