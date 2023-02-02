Here's Where To Get The Best Crepes In Dallas

Crepes can make the perfect meal! You can fill them with gooey, sweet chocolate, savory meats and cheeses, or simple fresh fruits making them absolutely prefect for any time of day.

They're so good that there's a whole day dedicated to them. February 2nd is National Crepe Day!

Yelp compiled a list of restaurants to get the highest-rated crepes in the city. According to the list, the best place in Dallas to get crepes is Crepes 4 U. The eatery has tons of great reviews. One Yelp user wrote:

"Crepes are sooo delish here! Crepe is cooked to perfection, super fresh ingredients, and incredibly nice owner! The shop itself is also very clean and has a very inviting vibe. Definitely a must try when you're in the area. I personally really enjoyed the vanilla sky -- this had blueberry compote, fresh cream, with vanilla ice cream! Soooo yummy. Can't wait to try the rest of the menu!"

Here are the top 10 highest-rated places in the city to get crepes:

Crepes 4 U Bigdash Ice Cream & Pastries Eggsquisite Cafe- Rockwall Cracked & Crepe Crepe & Cup A Taste of Europe SALOMAY Honey Berry Cafe Berries & Batter rise n°1

Check out the full list of places to get the best crepes in the city on Yelp's website.