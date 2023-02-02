Paramore's Letting Fans Listen To 'This Is Why' Early: Here's How You Can
By Katrina Nattress
February 2, 2023
Paramore's releasing their new album This Is Why on February 10, but fans will have the opportunity to hear it early. The band is launching listening parties at record stores all around the world, starting next week.
"Global ‘This Is Why’ Listening Events starting next week," they wrote on Twitter. "Hear the album early and support your local record store. Head to http://paramore.net/events to find when & where the closest event is happening near you."
All events in the United States are going down on February 7. Paramore have shared three singles off the album to give fans a taste of what to expect: the title track, "The News" and "C’est Comme Ça."
Check out Paramore's tweet below.
Global ‘This Is Why’ Listening Events starting next week. Hear the album early and support your local record store. Head to https://t.co/JfxbeULlCc to find when & where the closest event is happening near you. pic.twitter.com/kRz8Hl7zA8— paramore (@paramore) February 1, 2023
Paramore plan to embark on a massive tour just months after the album's release that includes a show with Taylor Swift. Check out a full list of dates below.
Paramore 2023 Tour Dates
- 05/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ^+
- 05/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^+
- 05/27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Festival
- 05/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^+
- 05/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^+
- 06/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^+
- 06/04 – Cleaveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ^+
- 06/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse ^+
- 06/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^+
- 06/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^+
- 06/10 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center ^+
- 06/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^+
- 06/13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ^+
- 06/14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live ^+
- 07/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center %$
- 07/08 – Ft. Worth, FX @ Dickies Aren %$
- 07/09 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center %$
- 07/11 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center %$
- 07/13 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena %$
- 07/16 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena %
- 07/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum %
- 07/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum %
- 07/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center %
- 07/24 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena %$
- 07/25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum %$
- 07/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena %$
- 07/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center %$
- 07/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center %$
- 08/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center %$
(# = w/ Ogi, * = w/ Taylor Swift, ^ = w/ Bloc Party, % = w/ Foals, $ = w/ The Linda Lindas, + = w/ Genesis Owusu)