Paramore's Letting Fans Listen To 'This Is Why' Early: Here's How You Can

Paramore's releasing their new album This Is Why on February 10, but fans will have the opportunity to hear it early. The band is launching listening parties at record stores all around the world, starting next week.

"Global ‘This Is Why’ Listening Events starting next week," they wrote on Twitter. "Hear the album early and support your local record store. Head to http://paramore.net/events to find when & where the closest event is happening near you."

All events in the United States are going down on February 7. Paramore have shared three singles off the album to give fans a taste of what to expect: the title track, "The News" and "C’est Comme Ça."

Check out Paramore's tweet below.